Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 624,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 2,383,787 shares.The stock last traded at $19.37 and had previously closed at $19.32.

STAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.05.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after buying an additional 2,004,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 206,658 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 45.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 623,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.