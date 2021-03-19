Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,179,572 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $54,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 154,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.2% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

XOM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.08. 1,968,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,187,229. The company has a market cap of $241.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

