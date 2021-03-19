Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.28. 692,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,187,229. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

