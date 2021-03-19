Eyenovia (EYEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect Eyenovia to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

EYEN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,579. The firm has a market cap of $158.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.27. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eyenovia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,254,748 shares in the company, valued at $23,401,114. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

