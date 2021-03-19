F3Logic LLC Sells 1,017 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

F3Logic LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

NYSE:DG traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.67. 72,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,915. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $135.04 and a 12-month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

