Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480,377 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 58,221 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Facebook worth $404,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $11.84 on Friday, hitting $290.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,349,258. The stock has a market cap of $827.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.59. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $15,657,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $84,090.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at $594,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,317,449 shares of company stock worth $350,191,800. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

