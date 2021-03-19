Fang (SFUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 26th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SFUN stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.38. Fang has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $22.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

