FansTime (FTI) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One FansTime token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 89% against the dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FansTime Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

