Fantasy Sports (DFS) Market Capitalization Achieves $150,092.66

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Fantasy Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $150,092.66 and approximately $554.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00051984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.04 or 0.00637552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00069406 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001704 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00035510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00024550 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

DFS is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.