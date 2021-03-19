FantasyGold (FGC) Market Cap Reaches $411,575.41

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 28.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One FantasyGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $411,575.41 and $12.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.37 or 0.00451925 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00065135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00139154 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00064007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.06 or 0.00658387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00076762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

