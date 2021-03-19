Fantom (FTM) Market Cap Tops $1.07 Billion

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Fantom has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $83.43 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fantom has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00051254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.16 or 0.00636505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00069354 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024436 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00034734 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom is a token. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

