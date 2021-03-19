Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,990,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,194,000 after acquiring an additional 40,614 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 782,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,206,000 after purchasing an additional 93,255 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, SRB Corp acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.50 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.