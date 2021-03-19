Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,742 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of Fastenal worth $40,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.12. The stock had a trading volume of 27,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,773. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.16%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

