Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Faurecia S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Faurecia S.E. currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS FURCF remained flat at $$55.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 34 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,940. Faurecia S.E. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $55.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.43.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

