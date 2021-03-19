Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Capital One Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.