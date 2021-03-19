Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 7,367 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $54,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 408,068 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,490,000 after acquiring an additional 116,598 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,044,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,329,000 after acquiring an additional 103,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after acquiring an additional 462,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.