Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.11% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $65,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,630.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597,651 shares of company stock valued at $165,308,780 over the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMS opened at $103.76 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $113.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.76.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

