Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 132,230 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,230 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.30% of Cloudflare worth $68,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $4,078,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,821,485.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 643,852 shares of company stock worth $51,288,004. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.56 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

