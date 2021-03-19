Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,813 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.15% of Eaton worth $70,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 35.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,233,000 after buying an additional 47,152 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 34.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 38.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 68.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

ETN stock opened at $136.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.68. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $141.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

