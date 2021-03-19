Federated Hermes Inc. Has $67.79 Million Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,360 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of STAG Industrial worth $67,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 32.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $34.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.80%.

STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

