Federated Hermes Inc. Has $72.41 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,071,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Otis Worldwide worth $72,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,455.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.56.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $68.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.31. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

