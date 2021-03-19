Federated Hermes Inc. Has $76.59 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,090 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Citigroup worth $76,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,392,000 after acquiring an additional 182,136 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 681,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 515,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after buying an additional 20,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Citigroup by 33.9% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 194,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after buying an additional 49,377 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.79.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

