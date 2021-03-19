Federated Hermes Inc. Has $78.21 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,408,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,992 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.62% of Evergy worth $78,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Evergy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,012,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Evergy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,206,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,126,000 after purchasing an additional 64,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,992,000 after purchasing an additional 52,018 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 437.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,117 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $436,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

