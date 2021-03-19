Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,851,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783,383 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.43% of Legend Biotech worth $52,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 23,489 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 321,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 186,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $5,419,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 543.73% and a negative return on equity of 205.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

