Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,008 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.25% of Prudential Financial worth $75,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.92. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $95.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

