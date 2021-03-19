Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,953,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,403 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 3.24% of Seres Therapeutics worth $72,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $20.02 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 4.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

