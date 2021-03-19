Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 1,110,177 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 267.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,525,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110,177 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.18% of Carrier Global worth $57,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of CARR opened at $41.00 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.