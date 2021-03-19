Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 16,796 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,796 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.21% of MSCI worth $76,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of MSCI by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MSCI by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,569,000 after acquiring an additional 158,016 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 129,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSCI opened at $405.62 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.05 and a 1 year high of $455.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.63.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

