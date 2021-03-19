Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 30,941 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,941 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.13% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $78,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 381.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,437,000 after acquiring an additional 474,130 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,666,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 589.9% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 392,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,749,000 after acquiring an additional 335,562 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 779,539 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,244,000 after acquiring an additional 221,408 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

VRTX stock opened at $213.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.52 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.