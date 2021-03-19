FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $325.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been given a $325.00 target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FDX. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.88.
Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $263.51 on Friday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $97.37 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.
In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $523,326,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
