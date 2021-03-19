FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $325.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been given a $325.00 target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FDX. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.88.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $263.51 on Friday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $97.37 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.22. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $523,326,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

