FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $383.00 Price Target at UBS Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) received a $383.00 price target from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.20.

NYSE:FDX traded up $18.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,806. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $97.37 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.61 and its 200-day moving average is $262.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.22. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 102.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,234 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $66,963,000 after buying an additional 134,561 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 77.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,367 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,484,000 after purchasing an additional 28,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

