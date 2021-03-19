FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

NYSE:FDX opened at $279.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx has a 1 year low of $97.37 and a 1 year high of $305.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.08.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

