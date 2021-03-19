FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.08.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock opened at $263.51 on Friday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $97.37 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.01.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.