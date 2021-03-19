FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $340.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been given a $340.00 target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.20.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $18.17 on Friday, hitting $281.68. The company had a trading volume of 251,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx has a 52-week low of $97.37 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.61 and a 200 day moving average of $262.01. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.22. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

