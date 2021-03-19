FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $263.51, but opened at $273.25. FedEx shares last traded at $278.87, with a volume of 341,697 shares trading hands.

The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get FedEx alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. UBS Group set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.20.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.61 and a 200-day moving average of $262.01.

About FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.