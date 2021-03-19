Feellike (FLL) Market Cap Tops $17,318.45

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,318.45 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Feellike token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.81 or 0.00451986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00062959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00141945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00063651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.41 or 0.00692644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00075848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

