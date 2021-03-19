Feellike Price Tops $0.0097 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. Feellike has a market cap of $17,341.07 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Feellike has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.32 or 0.00452849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00067850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00142699 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00065453 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.63 or 0.00678680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00076615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Feellike Token Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.