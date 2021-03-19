Fetch.ai Trading 21.1% Higher Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $458.18 million and $55.14 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00051984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00014148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.33 or 0.00639963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00069423 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001705 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00035499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00024586 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

