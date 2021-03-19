Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

FQVTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fevertree Drinks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FQVTF traded down $3.59 on Friday, hitting $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

