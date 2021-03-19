FIBOS Achieves Market Cap of $10.44 Million (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, FIBOS has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One FIBOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIBOS has a market cap of $10.44 million and $210,334.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.94 or 0.00452552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00064587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00142627 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00062003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.11 or 0.00664749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00076219 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

FIBOS Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,074,314,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,070,135,367 coins. FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

