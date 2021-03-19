Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) is First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial makes up approximately 4.1% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity National Financial worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 36,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on FNF shares. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 310,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,953,403. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Insiders have sold 257,334 shares of company stock worth $10,195,068 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

