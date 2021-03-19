Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,051 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 22,607 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,739,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,513,000 after purchasing an additional 495,112 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $968,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,334 shares of company stock worth $10,195,068. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of FNF opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average is $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $42.64.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

