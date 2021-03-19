Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Shares Up 0.4%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €66.95 ($78.76) and last traded at €66.75 ($78.53). 26,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €66.50 ($78.24).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €69.43 ($81.68).

The business has a fifty day moving average of €68.57 and a 200 day moving average of €66.59.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

