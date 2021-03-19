Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

FSZ opened at C$10.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,192.22. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.77 and a 1 year high of C$11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.65.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSZ. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

