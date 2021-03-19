Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSZ. Scotiabank lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE FSZ traded down C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.31. The company had a trading volume of 731,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,070. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,142.22. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.77 and a 12 month high of C$11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9,333.33%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

