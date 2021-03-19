Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

FRRPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

