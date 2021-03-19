Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

FRRPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

