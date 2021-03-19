TD Securities Trims Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Target Price to C$11.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.44.

Shares of TSE FSZ traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.31. 731,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,070. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 1,142.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.77 and a 12 month high of C$11.83.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Analyst Recommendations for Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

