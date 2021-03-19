TD Securities Trims Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Target Price to C$11.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.44.

Shares of TSE FSZ traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.31. 731,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,070. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 1,142.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.77 and a 12 month high of C$11.83.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

