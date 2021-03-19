Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,562,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282,091 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.36% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $70,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 81,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 66,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

