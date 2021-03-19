Fiii (FIII) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Fiii has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Fiii coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Fiii has a market capitalization of $181,241.26 and approximately $1,809.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Fiii

FIII is a DPoC coin that uses the SHA3-256 hashing algorithm. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fiii is fiii.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FiiiCoin is a transaction network specifically designed for mobile devices mining purpose only. The blockchain technology enable all mobile devices participate in maintaining the blockchain network while leaving it idle and charging battery instead of relying on expensive and powerful computer hardware running 24/7 to do the mining work. The main objective is to create a least effort way and promote re-using the existing available resources(mobile devices) together to take part in maintaining the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fiii

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

