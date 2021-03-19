Financial Advisory Service Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,737 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grace Capital raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 79,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,214 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $230.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.